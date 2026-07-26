Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, on Sunday criticized the People Power Party for mounting what he called "irresponsible political attacks" against a proposed revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that would strip prosecutors of their supplementary investigative powers.

Han made the remarks in a Facebook post, saying he "strongly condemns the PPP for engaging in irrational false agitation driven solely by a determination to protect prosecutors' vested interests."

Han said the Democratic Party had adopted as its official position a bill that "firmly upholds the spirit of the times — the complete separation of investigation and indictment — while also faithfully reinforcing protections for society's vulnerable and checks among investigative agencies." He said the PPP's claim that only direct prosecutorial investigative authority can protect the public was "an obvious falsehood that equates prosecutors' privileges with public safety."

He also said the PPP's task was not to "save the prosecution" by stoking public anxiety, adding that "true patriotism means cooperating with the economic recovery and the great leap forward for South Korea that the Democratic Party and the Lee Jae Myung government are leading."