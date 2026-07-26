South Chungcheong Province said Sunday it has launched an investigation into the cause of a large reddish-brown, foul-smelling substance discovered in Cheonsu Bay and is working to address losses suffered by local fishers.

Gov. Park Soo-hyun visited affected sites Sunday, including Changni Pier in Buseok-myeon, Seosan, and the floodgate of Bunam Lake, to assess the situation and hear from local fishing communities.

The reddish-brown substance, emitting a strong odor, was found in large quantities in Cheonsu Bay on Saturday morning.

Local fishers said the substance flowed into the bay following three discharges from Hongseong Lake this month, killing some farmed fish and disrupting floating-platform fishing operations.

The province plans to analyze the composition of the substance and investigate its precise origin, keeping open multiple possibilities including the Hongseong Lake discharges.

Authorities also said they would move quickly to remove the substance while assessing the full extent of damage to fishers, with the aim of preventing a recurrence and developing long-term solutions.

"We will draw up measures that reflect the voices from the field so that residents can continue their fishing activities in a clean environment," Park said.