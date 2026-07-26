South Jeolla Province-Gwangju Special City joins international cruise forum to attract more calls to Yeosu port

International cruise calls at Yeosu port are expected to grow from seven voyages last year to 24 this year, bringing an estimated 65,000 passengers by year's end.

The South Jeolla Province-Gwangju Special City recently participated in the 13th Jeju International Cruise Forum and Korea Port Sales, held over three days at the Jeju International Convention Center, to promote Yeosu port to global cruise lines.

The special city, together with Yeosu city and its tourism foundation, operated a Yeosu port promotional booth highlighting the port's berthing conditions and tourism resources along the South Sea coast.

As of the end of June, Yeosu port had welcomed about 25,000 passengers across nine voyages — the highest number of international cruise calls since the port opened — and officials expect the full-year total to reach 65,000.

At the forum, the special city focused on promoting the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo, set to open in September, alongside distinctive port-of-call tourism offerings including South Sea marine leisure, centuries-old Buddhist temples and southern Korean cuisine.

Officials held one-on-one consultations with cruise and travel industry representatives from Taiwan, China and Japan to strengthen cooperation networks aimed at attracting new port calls and expanding repeat visits. Targeted meetings were held with Star Dream Cruises and the Taiwan International Cruise Association.

The Jeju International Cruise Forum is South Korea's largest international cruise event, bringing together major Asian cruise lines and port-of-call representatives to discuss the development of the cruise industry.