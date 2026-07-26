Hervé Renard, a candidate to become South Korea's next national team head coach, has emerged as the top candidate to take charge of Senegal's national team as well.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported Saturday that the Senegal Football Federation has placed Renard and Patrick Vieira at the top of its list of candidates for the next head coach.

Senegal exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America in the round of 32, falling 2-3 to Belgium. The federation then dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical staff and began overhauling the national team setup.

Renard was the first name to surface in the search for a new coach.

L'Equipe also noted that Renard has strong ties to Senegal — he owns a home there and lives with his Senegalese wife and children.

His familiarity with the local environment and culture could prove a significant advantage as the Senegal Football Federation weighs its options.

Renard has also been linked to South Korea, whose national team post became vacant after Hong Myung-bo resigned. On Thursday, Santi Aouna, a French journalist well-versed in football transfer news, reported that Renard is among the top candidates to succeed Hong.

South Korea and Senegal are now both weighing Renard as a candidate.