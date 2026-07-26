Chilgok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held an inauguration ceremony Thursday for a new ICT system designed to expand digital welfare services for elderly residents and strengthen community ties.

The project was carried out as part of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs' rural revitalization and basic living hub development programs under its general rural and fishing village development initiative.

The county installed two-way smart video education systems at 77 senior centers across the region, giving elderly residents access to a wide range of programs regardless of where they live.

The inauguration ceremony featured a live video connection demonstration using the newly installed system, showcasing real-time communication between senior centers and the operation of health and leisure programs — highlighting the broad potential of ICT-based welfare services.

Through the new system, senior centers can hold video conferences and educational sessions with one another, as well as run a variety of remote programs including health exercise classes, singing lessons, laughter therapy and safety education.

"This ICT system will closely connect hub areas with surrounding villages, creating a warm foundation for communication so that elderly residents, wherever they may be, can enjoy the welfare and cultural programs they need," Chilgok-gun Mayor Kim Jae-wook said.