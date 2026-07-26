Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho visited the Sincheon water playground on Saturday to inspect its operations and safety management firsthand.

During the visit, Choo toured the facility, greeted visitors and asked whether they had any complaints or inconveniences.

The city opened the Sincheon water playground to give residents a safe and comfortable summer destination close to the city center as intense heat sets in following the end of the monsoon season. The facility will remain open through Aug. 23.

More than 33,000 people used the playground last year. This year, the city has further strengthened water quality management and emergency medical response systems while also upgrading amenities to improve visitor satisfaction.

Starting this year, reservations open every Saturday at 9 a.m. for the following seven days — Saturday through Friday — allowing more residents to secure a spot.

The family pool has been equipped with new interactive water play equipment for infants and toddlers, including underwater seesaws and water horses. An outdoor library that proved popular in the spring will also operate through the summer, offering more than 500 books for visitors to read and relax in the shade.

The playground is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

"We will do our utmost to ensure that visitors can enjoy the water playground with peace of mind through thorough operations and safety management," Choo said. "We will also continue to improve amenities so that this becomes the city's premier summer retreat — one that offers both safety and convenience."