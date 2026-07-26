LG Chem said Sunday that a research team at its Advanced Technology Research Institute, which operates under the chief technology officer, has developed an interfacial stabilization technology that significantly improves the performance and durability of proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis electrodes.

The study, conducted in collaboration with senior researcher Ko Jae-hyeon's team at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, was published Tuesday in Nature Communications, one of the world's leading academic journals.

Green hydrogen is considered a key energy source for achieving a decarbonized society and is produced by splitting water using electricity generated from renewable energy sources. PEM water electrolysis, an eco-friendly technology that makes this process possible, is regarded as a next-generation green hydrogen production technology thanks to its high hydrogen output and strong response to variable power loads.

However, PEM electrolysis devices have long faced an economic challenge because they require iridium, a costly and rare metal, as a catalyst. LG Chem addressed this by developing a catalyst interfacial stabilization technology that applies an atomic-scale coating layer to the surface of the iridium catalyst.

As a result, the company cut iridium usage by more than half compared with conventional methods while extending stable hydrogen production time by more than double. LG Chem also completed the fabrication and performance verification of large-scale electrodes using its proprietary electrode manufacturing technology, confirming the viability of mass production and commercialization.

Shim Gyu-seok, executive vice president and CTO of LG Chem, said the achievement demonstrates that the company's materials technology is recognized at a global level, adding that LG Chem will continue to expand its research and development efforts to strengthen its competitiveness in next-generation hydrogen production technology.