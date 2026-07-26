Kim Seok-gi, a member of the Chilgok-gun Council in North Gyeongsang Province representing Seokjeok-eup, urged the county's executive branch to build a fair and transparent personnel system that residents can trust. He spoke during a five-minute open-floor address at the second plenary session of the 319th extraordinary session of the Chilgok-gun Council on Friday.

Kim said the current situation — in which the Chilgok County Hall civil servants' union had issued a statement denouncing recent personnel decisions and staged a one-person picket protest — showed that problems flagged during the 2024 administrative audit had not been meaningfully addressed.

"When personnel conflicts and low staff morale recur, the damage ultimately falls on residents in the form of declining quality of administrative services," Kim said, proposing three directions for improvement to the executive branch.

His proposals centered on the transparent disclosure of personnel criteria and procedures, strengthening a merit- and performance-based personnel system, and creating a work environment where staff can take responsibility grounded in professional expertise.

"Administrative efficiency must be raised through the decentralization of authority and autonomous, accountable operations at the departmental level," Kim said. "Fair personnel management is the starting point of a virtuous cycle for quality administrative services, and I will work to the end for transparent administration and resident-centered county governance in Chilgok-gun."