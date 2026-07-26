Yeungjin University said Sunday that students from its Department of Animal Health completed an overseas advanced technology training program in Japan during the summer break.

Conducted as part of the Ministry of Education's junior college innovation support project, the program brought nine second-year animal health students and faculty to Tokyo and Chiba, where they visited animal education institutions, training centers, animal welfare organizations and a comprehensive animal medical center from July 21 to 24.

The group toured animal education institutions, training centers and welfare organizations, gaining hands-on exposure to advanced companion animal education and care systems — including behavioral correction, rehabilitation and animal welfare practices.

At a 24-hour comprehensive animal medical center, participants also observed cutting-edge clinical procedures such as gastric endoscopy and CT imaging, learning specialized medical techniques from local veterinarians and animal health technicians.

Bae Dong-hwa, head of the Department of Animal Health at Yeungjin University, said the program gave students "a valuable opportunity to broaden their horizons by directly experiencing behavioral correction, animal welfare, rehabilitation and clinical practice in an advanced country."