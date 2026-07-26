Katseye, the global girl group formed by Hybe and Geffen Records, broke its own chart record on Spotify with its new single "Animal" on the song's release day.

According to Hybe Labels on Sunday, "Animal" entered Spotify's Daily Top Songs USA chart at No. 4 as of Friday (local time) — the group's highest placement ever on that chart — surpassing its previous bests set by "Internet Girl" (No. 6) and "PINKY UP" (No. 10).

The single also debuted at No. 9 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart and charted in 47 countries and regions, including Canada (No. 7) and the United Kingdom (No. 15).

The music video for "Animal," which features Hollywood actor Demi Moore, surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within a day of its release — the fastest any Katseye music video has reached that milestone.

Meanwhile, Katseye swept three awards, including New Artist of the Year, at the 2026 American Music Awards in May, one of the three major pop music awards shows in the United States.