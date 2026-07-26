Son Heung-min has scored in three consecutive Major League Soccer matches.

Son broke the deadlock in the fifth minute Sunday (Korean Standard Time) in LAFC's 2026 MLS regular-season round 18 home match against Sporting Kansas City at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was his third MLS goal of the season.

Son had struggled to score in regular-season play since the MLS opener in February, but found form again after the 2026 North and Central America World Cup break. He scored his first goal of the season against LA Galaxy on July 18, then added goals against Real Salt Lake on Thursday and again Sunday to complete three consecutive scoring matches.

Starting once again as the lone striker, Son wasted no time against the weaker Kansas City side, opening the scoring just five minutes in.

During a counterattack, he won a loose ball from an opponent's tackle and fired a right-footed shot from inside the penalty area into the net.

Buoyed by Son's goal, LAFC carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.