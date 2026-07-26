Girl group RESCENE topped a terrestrial music broadcast for the first time, winning No. 1 on MBC's "Show! Music Core" on Saturday with their remake single "Pretty Girl," their agency The Muse Entertainment announced Sunday.

"It means even more because this is a precious achievement we made together with everyone who believed in and cheered us on," the members said through their agency. "We will not lose sight of our original intentions and will repay your support with great performances. We are sincerely grateful."

RESCENE first gained wide attention online through the "Geoje ya-ho" meme, and their August 2024 single "LOVE ATTACK" climbed to No. 1 on Melon's Top 100 — South Korea's leading music streaming platform — after a notable reverse-charting run.

Their remake of the KARA hit "Pretty Girl," released July 8, also quickly broke into the top tier of the Top 100, while earlier tracks "Deja Vu" and "Runaway" re-entered the upper rankings as well.

"Pretty Girl" had already earned the group their first music show trophy on July 14, when they took the top prize on SBS Life's "The Show."