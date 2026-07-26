This summer's heat is shaping up to be anything but ordinary. The epicenter of South Korea's scorching temperatures, long concentrated in Daegu — nicknamed "Daeprica," a portmanteau of Daegu and Africa — is now spreading across all of North Gyeongsang Province.

Some observers are asking whether the country has entered an era of extreme heat.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, major heat wave alerts were newly issued for Gyeongsan and Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province, as well as parts of Daegu.

Temperatures have been surging past 30 degrees Celsius since early morning. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, readings by area stood at 32.4 C in Daegu, 33.7 C in Gyeongju, 32.6 C in Gumi, 30.7 C in Andong and 33.2 C in Pohang.

The Daegu office of the Korea Meteorological Administration issued additional major heat wave alerts for the southern and northern parts of Dalseong and the central district of Daegu.

In North Gyeongsang Province, Gyeongsan and Cheongdo joined Gyeongju and Pohang — which had already been under major heat wave alerts — in receiving the warnings at the same time. Gyeongju and other parts of the province had been under major heat wave alerts since Saturday.

A major heat wave alert is issued when an area that has already seen a heat index of 35 C or above for two or more consecutive days records a heat index of 38 C or higher, or an actual high temperature of 39 C or above.

Most other areas of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province not under a major heat wave alert remain subject to standard heat wave warnings or Caution advisories.

Analysts say the pattern of extreme heat in the Daegu-North Gyeongsang region is changing from what it once was.

Record-breaking high temperatures are now being logged not only in Daegu — long the symbol of the nation's most punishing heat — but also across inland North Gyeongsang cities such as Gyeongsan, Gyeongju and Pohang, as well as along the East Sea coast, with readings in those areas surpassing even Daegu's.

Korea Meteorological Administration data show the all-time high temperature recorded in the Daegu-North Gyeongsang region is 40.4 C, set in Uiseong. Yeongdeok (39.9 C), Gyeongju (39.8 C) and Pohang (39.4 C) have also come close to the 40 C mark.

Automated weather stations have recorded even more extreme figures beyond the official readings — 41 C in Sinnyeong, Yeongcheon, and 40.6 C in Hayang, Gyeongsan.

The Korea Meteorological Administration introduced the major heat wave alert category for the first time this year, reflecting the recent trend of extreme heat expanding beyond any single city to encompass all of North Gyeongsang Province.

"Recent heat waves are expanding in geographic scope and growing more persistent," a Korea Meteorological Administration official said. "High temperatures are becoming increasingly pronounced not only in Daegu but also in the inland areas and along the East Sea coast of North Gyeongsang Province."