Musical actor Kim Ho-young has shared a brief social media update without addressing the renewed controversy surrounding his past dispute with Ok Joo-hyun, known as the "Okjangpan" affair.

Kim posted several photos on his social media account Saturday, accompanied only by the words "Let's do this."

In the photos, he is seen smiling with his chin resting in his hand.

The update comes as the "Okjangpan" dispute — which first erupted four years ago — has resurfaced in the public eye.

Ok reignited the controversy on July 8, writing on social media that the term "Okjangpan," which originated from one person's words, had become a label attached to her name, and that she had spent a long time bearing the allegations, ridicule and criticism it generated.

She went on to say she wanted to ask Kim why, if the remark was truly not directed at her, so many people had associated it with her — and why the harm and hurt it caused had never once been explained publicly.

The dispute dates to 2022, when allegations arose that Ok had interfered in the casting of the musical "Elisabeth." Kim posted on social media at the time, writing, "The old term 'asaripan' is outdated — now it's 'Okjangpan,'" a remark widely interpreted as a dig at Ok. The word "jangpan" refers to a chaotic or manipulated scene; substituting "Ok" for the first syllable implied she was behind it.

Ok and EMK Musical Company, the producer of "Elisabeth," denied the casting interference allegations outright, and Ok filed a defamation complaint against Kim.

Park Kal-lin, Choi Jeong-won and Nam Gyeong-ju — considered first-generation musical actors — issued a joint statement saying actors should focus solely on their craft and must not encroach on casting decisions, which are the exclusive domain of producers.

As the controversy grew, Kim explained that the post had not been aimed at Ok but was intended to promote his father's flooring business. The two sides later resolved their legal dispute and Ok withdrew her complaint.

Ok's recent decision to publicly revisit the matter, however, has brought the conflict between the two back into the spotlight.