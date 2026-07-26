Hyundai Motor has stepped to the forefront of Southeast Asia's most prestigious football tournament. The biennial ASEAN national team competition has been rebranded the ASEAN Hyundai Cup starting this year, kicking off a month of competition.

Hyundai Motor announced Sunday that the ASEAN Hyundai Cup — the tournament in which it is participating as title sponsor for the first time — opened Friday afternoon at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In the season opener, Singapore defeated Cambodia 2-1 to claim the first victory of the tournament.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup is Southeast Asia's premier national football competition, founded in 1996. Hyundai Motor joined as title sponsor this year, prompting the rebranding. The 2024 edition drew a cumulative viewership of more than 540 million across television and digital streaming.

The tournament runs from Friday through Aug. 26 — roughly one month. National teams from 11 ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, will compete for the title.

Hyundai Motor's investment in the tournament reflects football's strong influence in Southeast Asia, where national team matches reliably galvanize passionate local fan bases. For the automaker, the sponsorship offers a platform to raise brand awareness and deepen customer engagement across the region.

Automakers have increasingly shifted toward sports and cultural content as a form of localized marketing rather than conventional advertising. Hyundai Motor has built on that approach through global football partnerships — including the FIFA World Cup and the Copa Libertadores South American club competition — making football a central pillar of its brand experience.

For this tournament, Hyundai Motor has adopted the slogan "Together with Hyundai Motor, One ASEAN," conveying a message of connecting Southeast Asian fans across different nations and cultures through football.

A digital campaign runs alongside the tournament. Hyundai Motor has partnered with popular influencer Arkan Dika to produce content showcasing ASEAN fan culture and the energy of younger generations. Arkan Dika gained global social media attention last year for a cheering performance at a traditional Indonesian boat race.

Hyundai Motor released the tournament's main film on July 7, featuring a surprise appearance by Arkan Dika. During the tournament, the company plans to distribute additional social content starring him to amplify fan enthusiasm online across the ASEAN region.

A fan participation campaign is also underway. Hyundai Motor has produced vehicle stickers reflecting the cultures and fan atmospheres of various Southeast Asian countries, distributing them free of charge through its offline dealer network and stadium fan booths — encouraging fans to decorate their vehicles and join in supporting the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament's opening, a trophy tour visited major countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, giving football fans a chance to see the championship trophy in person.

Throughout the tournament, Hyundai Motor's title sponsorship activities will include stadium branding, a kids' escort program and broadcast graphic placements. Promotions targeting vehicle buyers will offer deposit support and special discounts. Dealerships plan to host group match-viewing events, distribute official merchandise and hold prize draws for finals tickets.

"The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ embodies the values of passion and unity that bring football fans together across the entire ASEAN region," a Hyundai Motor official said. "We are honored to offer fans a special experience through the 'Together with Hyundai Motor, One ASEAN' campaign and to celebrate the spirit of the ASEAN community together."

Starting with the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, Hyundai Motor will officially sponsor a total of 10 competitions through 2028 organized by ASEAN United FC, including club tournaments, an under-23 national team competition and a women's tournament. The sponsorships are intended to broaden the company's presence across the Southeast Asian football ecosystem and strengthen brand experiences with local customers.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group also served as an official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America, which concluded this month, further raising its global brand profile. The group provided an unprecedented number of official vehicles for the tournament and deployed Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot during a halftime show, presenting a brand experience that combined mobility and robotics.