The drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated" wrapped up its run in style, maintaining viewership ratings in the 20-percent range through its finale.

The final episode, which aired Saturday, drew a metropolitan area rating of 23.4 percent and a nationwide rating of 23.0 percent, with a peak of 27.1 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. That peak was a series best, demonstrating the show's enduring popularity to the very end. With that, "Agent Kim Reactivated" claimed the No. 1 spot across all channels in its time slot for 10 consecutive episodes and set the highest viewership record among 2026 miniseries. The show also averaged a 7.4 percent rating among viewers aged 20 to 49, with a peak of 8.42 percent, drawing strong support across generations.

In the finale, Agent Kim (played by So Ji-sub) deliberately walked into a trap set by Ju Gang-chan (Ju Sang-wook), who had kidnapped the children of Seong Han-su (Choi Dae-hoon) and Park Jin-cheol (Yoon Kyung-ho). Ju Gang-chan told the two men: "Choose whether to kill your friend or your children. If only Agent Kim dies, the kids will live." Agent Kim offered up his own life, saying, "You have to take me down for the kids to survive," and his friends raised their fists against him. But it was all part of Agent Kim's plan — the three joined forces to overpower Ju Gang-chan and his associates.

The villains then faced their reckoning. The corrupt dealings of Juhak Construction were exposed, bringing down those involved. Li Ying-ling (Lee Jae-yong) was stripped of all his intelligence and sent back to North Korea by Gang-seong (Kim Seong-gyu). Ju Gang-chan, too, paid for his crimes at the hands of Gold Tooth (Jo Bok-rae).

Having completed all his missions and faked his own death, Agent Kim returned to Minji and told her, "I'm never leaving again." Minji wept in her father's arms. The father and daughter, now living under new identities, promised to get to know each other, while Seong Han-su and Park Jin-cheol showed their unwavering friendship by helping with the move and sharing a meal.

The ending also left the door open for a next season. A closing scene showed Agent Kim visiting Lee Do-gyu to interview for a new job at a firm called Baekho Inryeok, leaving viewers with a tantalizing hint of what may come.

The production team thanked viewers for their support. "We sincerely thank everyone who sent their warm support and encouragement from the very first episode to the very last moment of 'Agent Kim Reactivated,'" the team said. "We hope the story of fathers who willingly cast aside their ordinary lives to protect their families will remain in viewers' hearts as a warm comfort and a burst of exhilarating energy for a long time to come. Thank you for staying with Agent Kim, Seong Han-su, Park Jin-cheol, and every character through to their new beginnings."