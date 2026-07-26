The Culture and Welfare Committee of the Daegu City Council revisited Wageuljwagleul Aisesang, a children's complex facility in Sukcheon-dong, Dong-gu, on Friday during the 327th extraordinary session to inspect the facility's operations and safety conditions.

Wageuljwagleul Aisesang was built at a total project cost of 9.8 billion won ($6.67 million) through the Ministry of Interior and Safety's 2021 community revitalization infrastructure project, with one below-ground floor and two above-ground floors. It officially opened in July 2025.

The large-scale multipurpose cultural facility offers a wide range of spaces where children can play freely and develop creativity — including a kids-cafe-style play area, a library, a small theater, a toy playroom, a gymnasium and hands-on activity rooms.

Committee members received a briefing on the facility's operations and progress before touring the premises to closely examine potential safety hazards for children.

They focused particularly on verifying whether safety concerns flagged during a site visit at the 317th regular session last June had been addressed — including steep level differences and slopes at the small theater and children's library, and the absence of safety railings — and checked on follow-up maintenance.

Culture and Welfare Committee Chair Lee Jae-suk said the committee would "do its utmost to create a safe and happy environment where children can grow, so that the sound of children's laughter becomes part of everyday life in Daegu."