Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants snapped a July hitting slump in emphatic fashion Sunday, launching a three-run homer and a double to power his team's offense.

Lee started at right field and batted sixth in San Francisco's home game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

His season batting average, which had slipped below .300, climbed back to .302. The multi-hit performance was his 31st of the season.

After striking out on a foul tip in the second inning, Lee came up with two outs and runners on first and second in the third, with the Giants already leading 2-0, and drove a 163 km/h fastball into the right-field stands for a three-run homer.

It was his sixth home run of the season — his first since June 24 against the Athletics, a gap of 32 days.

The blast pushed his season RBI total to 37 and brought his career major league RBI count to 100. He also moved to within four hits of 300 career hits in the big leagues.

Lee kept the momentum going in the fifth inning with a double to right field, though he was stranded and did not score.

In the seventh, he reached base after being hit by a pitch.

He was substituted out on defense in the top of the eighth with San Francisco leading 9-1.

The Giants won 9-2 for their second straight victory.