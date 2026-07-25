Daegu's Gunwi-gun on Friday carried out a community outreach hair care service for socially vulnerable residents in Sobo-myeon, as part of the second phase of the area's basic living hub development project aimed at closing welfare gaps and improving residents' quality of life.

The activity was organized as part of the second-phase project's satellite village program, with trainees from an ongoing "cultural welfare worker (beauty) training program" at the Sobo-myeon Cultural Sharing Space joining professional hairdressers for the event.

Volunteers held two-hour sessions at the Bonghwang 1-ri village hall at 11 a.m. and the Bonghwang 2-ri village hall at 1 p.m. Eight volunteers — trainees and professional hairdressers — provided haircuts and other grooming services to about 20 elderly residents.

A Gunwi-gun official said it was "deeply meaningful to see residents put the skills they learned through the basic living hub project to work in caring for their neighbors," adding that the county would "actively support efforts to ensure that residents continue to give back to the community with their talents and that a culture of warm sharing endures."