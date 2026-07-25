Gyeongsan City in North Gyeongsang Province held a public hearing Friday at the Gyeongsan City Museum auditorium on the establishment of a city facilities management corporation.

The hearing covered the progress of the corporation's establishment, future plans and the results of a feasibility review by the Local Public Enterprise Evaluation Institute, followed by a question-and-answer session in which residents offered a range of opinions on the proposal.

The city said it needs the corporation because the number of public facilities and their users has been steadily growing while management responsibilities remain fragmented across individual facilities, making it difficult to ensure operational efficiency and expertise.

Once established, the Gyeongsan City Facilities Management Corporation plans to take over integrated management of 18 facilities and projects — including the Gyeongsan Swimming Pool, the Gyeongsan National Sports Center, 10 public parking lots, vehicle license plate production and installation, standard garbage bags, food waste payment certificates and metering devices, large waste stickers, Yeokjeon Village public rental housing, and outdoor advertising boards.

The city said it will comprehensively review the opinions raised at the hearing and actively incorporate them into the establishment process going forward.

The city plans to complete incorporation registration by the end of this year after a second round of consultation with North Gyeongsang Province, review by the establishment deliberation committee and enactment of related ordinances. It aims to launch the corporation in the first half of next year through staff recruitment and the transfer of operations.

"We will faithfully reflect the diverse opinions raised at this hearing throughout the establishment process and do our utmost to deliver public services that citizens can truly feel," Gyeongsan Mayor Jo Hyeon-il said.