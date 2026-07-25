The Mobility Innovation Institute (MII), a North Gyeongsang Province anchor project, and the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Catholic University of Daegu held the 5th Future Mobility Summer Camp on Wednesday and Thursday at Hotel Interbulgo Daegu Park Village.

Students from five North Gyeongsang Province high schools took part — Gyeongsan Girls' High School, Muhak High School, Seongeui High School, Yeongcheon High School and Korea Nuclear Power Meister High School.

Participants completed hands-on exercises and team projects building autonomous driving systems using Arduino boards and AI cameras.

Through the camp, the MII drew on its consortium university partnerships to extend university-level curriculum to the high school stage, giving local youth early exposure to future industry fields.

Faculty from the Catholic University of Daegu's Department of Mechanical Engineering led sessions covering the fundamental principles of future mobility technology through the design, fabrication and implementation process.

"We will continue to expand educational opportunities so that local high school students can concretely explore career paths and majors in future industry fields," said Yoon Hyeon-jung, a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Catholic University of Daegu.