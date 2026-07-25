Daegu Health College held its "2026 Summer Basic Health Care Support Volunteer Activity" on Friday at a community center in Annim-ri, Ssangnim-myeon, Goryeong-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.

The college's Handalbit Volunteer Corps and Handalbit Shared Collaboration Center organized the event in partnership with Daegu Health College Hospital, the Tongil Rotary Club and the Goryeong-gun public health center.

About 50 participants took part, including rehabilitation medicine specialists and nurses from Daegu Health College Hospital, along with faculty, students and staff from eight departments: nursing, physical therapy, health administration, clinical laboratory science, optometry, dental technology, dental hygiene and beauty coordination.

Members of the Tongil Rotary Club also contributed by supplying medical materials and serving meals, reinforcing the event's spirit of community partnership.

The nursing department conducted blood pressure checks, the clinical laboratory science department performed blood glucose tests, and the physical therapy department offered musculoskeletal pain management and exercise education.

The optometry department ran near-vision screenings, distributed reading glasses and cleaned eyewear, while the dental technology department cleaned dentures and the dental hygiene department provided oral care services.

The beauty coordination department offered hair dyeing and grooming services, giving residents a lift in their daily lives.

"We will continue to expand major-linked health care volunteer activities that reach medically underserved areas, fulfilling the university's social responsibility and strengthening our role as a glocal university that grows together with the community," said Kim Yeong-jun, executive vice president.