A Siamese crocodile — a Class I internationally endangered species — discovered in a stream in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, has been transferred to the National Institute of Ecology, a specialized conservation facility. Police are continuing their investigation into how the crocodile entered the waterway and who previously owned it.

Yeoju City announced Friday that the Siamese crocodile, found in Soyang Stream in Changdong and held under temporary care, was safely transferred to the National Institute of Ecology in Seocheon-gun, South Chungcheong Province, on Thursday.

A Yeoju City official said the city decided to expedite the transfer given the animal's high ecological value, noting that swift and professional care was essential.

The crocodile was captured Saturday, about 30 minutes after a passerby reported it to authorities at around 11:27 a.m. It was then placed under temporary care at an animal protection center operated under city contract. On Monday, the city posted a public notice seeking the animal's owner.

The city also requested a species analysis from the National Institute of Biological Resources, which confirmed the animal was a Siamese crocodile.

Siamese crocodiles can grow up to 3 to 4 meters in length as adults and were once widely distributed across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia. Poaching for their hides, habitat destruction and climate change have caused their numbers to decline sharply, and virtually no wild breeding population is believed to remain anywhere in the world.

As a result, the Siamese crocodile is listed as a Class I endangered species under CITES — the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora — and receives international protection.

Yeoju Mayor Lee Chung-woo said the rescue and transfer were made possible by citizens who promptly reported the sighting and by the swift cooperation of relevant agencies. "We will continue to put public safety first while doing our utmost to protect wildlife, and we will maintain close coordination with related agencies to respond thoroughly to similar cases in the future," he said.

Police are continuing their investigation into how the crocodile entered the stream and who its previous owner was.

As a Class I internationally endangered species with a sharply diminished wild population, the Siamese crocodile is considered a species of high conservation value. Protocol calls for immediate transfer to a specialized facility upon discovery, and quickly tracing how the animal entered the wild is regarded as a critical step in preventing further harm and stopping illegal wildlife trafficking.