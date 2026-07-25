Seongju-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held a campaign pledge implementation review session Friday at the county office's cultural lecture room, with County Chief Jeon Hwa-sik and about 30 heads of relevant departments in attendance.

The session was organized to comprehensively review implementation plans for each campaign pledge ahead of finalizing the 9th directly elected term's pledges, with the aim of improving the likelihood of fulfillment and securing momentum by concentrating administrative resources.

The 9th directly elected term's campaign pledges span 76 projects across six areas: nine in childbirth and education, 19 in the local economy and industrial development, 12 in youth and senior welfare, 18 in agricultural and livestock innovation, 17 in culture, tourism and regional development, and one in administration.

At the session, participants conducted a close review of each pledge's goals, action plans, timelines, required budgets and funding strategies.

Seongju-gun plans to revise and refine the pledge implementation plans based on feedback from the session before finalizing the commitments.

The finalized pledges and implementation plans will be made publicly available on the county's website, and progress will be assessed every quarter to continuously monitor the fulfillment rate.

"This session is a moment to reaffirm our most precious commitment to residents," County Chief Jeon said. "Grounded in feasibility and accountability, we will work closely with every department to carefully manage each pledge project so that residents can feel the change."