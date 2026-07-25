By Kim Byeong-jin, The Herald Business The Cheongsong-gun Assembly hosted the regular general assembly of the North Gyeongsang Province City and County Council Speakers' Association on Friday at the Cheongsong Confucian Culture Exhibition and Experience Center.

The assembly brought together the speakers of all 22 city and county councils in North Gyeongsang Province, along with Cheongsong County Governor Yun Gyeong-hui and senior civil servants from the county office.

Shim Sang-hyu, speaker of the Cheongsong-gun Assembly and host of the event, said in a welcoming address that he hoped the gathering would "serve as a valuable opportunity to strengthen the solidarity of the 22 city and county assemblies of North Gyeongsang Province and to pool our wisdom for a new leap forward in the era of genuine local governance."

County Governor Yun then offered congratulatory remarks, warmly welcoming the 22 council speakers to Cheongsong and urging the group to build a strong cooperative framework for the shared development and advancement of North Gyeongsang Province.

During the plenary session that followed, members deliberated on key agenda items and elected Ji Mu-jin, speaker of the Uiseong-gun Assembly, as the association's new chairperson.

After the proceedings concluded, attendees visited the Shimsugan Pottery Exhibition Hall, one of Cheongsong-gun's landmark cultural sites, where they viewed works reflecting more than 400 years of artistic tradition carried on by Joseon-era potters, as well as the beauty of Cheongsong white porcelain.