KB Financial Group announced Friday it will hold the first offline concert for its YouTube content series "Byeol-i Bureunun Bange (Byeolbang)" at the KB Kookmin Bank annex in Yeouido, Seoul, on Sunday.

Byeolbang is a de-branding content series KB Financial Group runs on its YouTube channel to connect with younger customers. K-pop singers perform special lullabies and share candid stories for those who struggle to sleep.

Since its debut in July 2024, a total of 21 acts have appeared on the series, including RESCENE, Zerobaseone and NMIXX. The channel has more than 116,000 subscribers and over 24 million cumulative views.

The Byeolbang Sleep Concert marks the series' first offline event. The venue will feature bed mattresses in place of chairs, with attendees invited to lie down in pajamas and enjoy the music — a sleep concert concept.

KB Financial Group recruited participants from July 3 to July 14, targeting subscribers to the Byeolbang channel and customers enrolled in KB Kookmin Bank's KB Star Banking Youth Club, a free membership program for those aged 18 to 29. The event drew 2,420 applicants for just 34 spots, with each winner receiving two tickets.

The concert will feature Soran, RESCENE and Yoon Machi and run for about three hours. Attendees will receive a sleep kit including pajamas and an eye mask, along with snacks prepared by KB Charming Food Truck — KB Financial Group's small-business support program — and beverages.

Beyond Byeolbang, KB Financial Group is building ties with the "Zalpha" generation — a portmanteau of Generation Z and Generation Alpha — through de-branding content such as the song "Live My Life," produced in collaboration with aespa, targeting this cohort as its core future customer base.

A KB Financial Group official said the group plans to go beyond content and "continuously expand products and services that support the healthy lives of young customers, in partnership with insurance affiliates such as KB Insurance and KB Life Insurance."