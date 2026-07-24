Mercedes-Benz Korea has presented Kim Min-sol (20), a Doosan Engineering & Construction affiliate, with a GLE 450 4MATIC as the prize vehicle for her victory at the 40th Korean Women's Open Golf Championship.

Mercedes-Benz Korea announced Friday that it held the prize car presentation ceremony for Kim on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Studio Seoul in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

The event was attended by Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Shirin Emira and Lee Sang-guk, executive vice president of digital, marketing and communications.

"It is deeply meaningful to personally present the prize vehicle to Kim Min-sol, the champion of the Korean Women's Open — a tournament Mercedes-Benz Korea joined as title sponsor for the first time this year," Emira said. "We sincerely congratulate her on this hard-earned achievement, and we hope this vehicle will be a great companion for Kim and her family on the road ahead."

Mercedes-Benz Korea partnered with the Korea Golf Association this year as title sponsor of the Korean Women's Open for the first time. The tournament is the premier national title event in domestic women's golf. As imported car brands increasingly expand their customer reach through sponsorships of premium sports such as golf and tennis, Mercedes-Benz Korea is also stepping up its golf marketing efforts.

This year's tournament ran from June 11 to 14 at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province. About 18,000 spectators attended during the event. Mercedes-Benz Korea displayed key vehicles including the new S-Class on site and operated a Mercedes-Benz Collection shop and a G-Class Zone.

Kim finished atop the leaderboard at 4-under-par 280. A former national team member, she claimed her first national title with the victory. The winner's prize was 400 million won ($272,000), along with the GLE 450 4MATIC.

"Winning my first national title at the Korean Women's Open — a tournament I had always dreamed of winning since my days on the national team — and receiving a GLE 450 4MATIC as the prize is something I will remember for a very long time," Kim said. "I don't have my driver's license yet, but I plan to give the car to my parents, who have always been my biggest supporters."

The victory also earned Kim entry into two major championships: the AIG Women's British Open and the Japan Women's Open Golf Championship, the national title event in Japan.

The GLE 450 4MATIC is a luxury SUV from Mercedes-Benz. The model was selected with the demands of a touring professional in mind, offering driving stability, ride comfort and versatile interior space for frequent long-distance travel.

At the ceremony, Kim's caddie also received a one-year lease on a GLB 250 4MATIC in recognition of their contribution to the championship win.