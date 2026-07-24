Former professional baseball player Im Chang-yong, 50, who was indicted on fraud charges and received a suspended sentence on appeal, has issued a heartfelt public apology.

The Third Criminal Division of the Gwangju District Court, presided over by Judge Kim Il-su, overturned a lower court's eight-month prison sentence Thursday, instead sentencing Im to eight months suspended for three years, along with 80 hours of community service.

Im was indicted on charges of borrowing 150 million won ($102,000) from a person identified only as "A" for casino gambling at a hotel in the Philippines in December 2019, then failing to repay 80 million won of that amount. The first-instance court had imposed an eight-month prison term, but the appeals court found the sentence somewhat excessive, citing Im's full admission of the offense, his partial repayment of the damages, a criminal deposit of 40 million won made during the appeals proceedings, and the need for consistency with a separate, already-finalized habitual gambling conviction.

Following the ruling, Im posted a video titled "Never gamble — Im Chang-yong's tearful repentance" on his YouTube channel "Changyong Bulpae."

In the video, he spoke candidly about how he fell into gambling and the seven to eight years during which he lost everything as a result.

"On the baseball field, I was confident I was better than anyone, but one mistake — gambling — followed me like a shadow," he said. "I went through an incredibly difficult time, unable to face my fans and fellow players, and I reflected deeply on what I had done."

He was equally candid about what drew him in. "The seed of my misfortune was going somewhere on a travel budget, winning money and feeling the thrill and the dopamine rush," he said. He urged younger players and fans to stay away from gambling entirely. "If you don't have strong self-control, it's best not to touch it at all from the outset. If you're a public figure, you should avoid even going near a gambling venue."

Im then pledged never to gamble again. "I will absolutely never gamble again, and I sincerely apologize. I will do my best to make sure this never happens again," he said. He closed the video by bowing his head once more, adding: "I will do everything I can, drawing on all my experience and knowledge, to help the younger generation. I am truly sorry."

Im began his professional baseball career with the Haitai Tigers in 1995 and went on to play for the Samsung Lions before competing in Japan and the United States. He was named among the "Legend 40" selected to mark the 40th anniversary of the KBO League's founding, and retired after the 2018 season with the KIA Tigers.