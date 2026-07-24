SK Shielders is selling Capstec, its staffing and manpower services subsidiary, to Genesis Private Equity.

According to investment banking industry sources Friday, SK Shielders recently selected Genesis Private Equity as the preferred bidder for the Capstec sale. Genesis Private Equity has been conducting full due diligence and is understood to be in the final stages of that process. A share purchase agreement is expected to be signed as early as August.

The sale covers 100 percent of Capstec's shares — 80.02 percent held by SK Shielders and 19.98 percent held by Company H. Company H is a private investment firm founded by Heo Jae-myung, former chairman of Iljin Materials. The market-estimated sale price is around 100 billion won ($68.1 million).

Capstec was established in 2005 through a spin-off of ADT Caps' manpower security division and specializes in physical security and facility management. Beyond providing and managing security personnel, the company offers smart building management, physical security consulting and other security services, cleaning and parking management, total outsourcing, and clean-care services. Its stable annual revenue and diversified income base have drawn interest from numerous mid-sized companies and private equity fund managers who considered joining the bidding process.

Through the Capstec sale, SK Shielders is expected to shed non-core operations and sharpen its focus on its main business. While Capstec generates steady revenue, its business model diverges from SK Shielders' growth strategy, which emphasizes technology-driven areas such as AI, cloud and cybersecurity. SK Shielders' enterprise value is currently estimated at around 5 trillion won.

Genesis Private Equity is pursuing the Capstec acquisition as part of a bolt-on strategy to build out its residential property management platform. The firm specializes in acquiring companies in markets with stable industrial demand but fragmented, small-scale operators, then consolidating them into a single platform. It acquired waste collection firm KJ Environment in 2020 and subsequently bought up small and mid-sized waste collection, sorting and recycling companies to build a large-scale environmental platform. Genesis Private Equity then sold KJ Environment to EQT Partners in 2024 for more than 1 trillion won.

Genesis Private Equity plans to create a platform serving residents of apartment complexes. The strategy involves acquiring similar companies to streamline management and operating costs, raise service quality and grow the business in scale. Security personnel and infrastructure have become essential in managing newly built apartment complexes, alongside facility management. By combining Capstec's facility management and physical security capabilities with its existing residential property management portfolio, Genesis Private Equity aims to deliver better services — while Capstec stands to expand its commercial-building-focused business into apartments and other residential facilities, creating a mutually beneficial outcome.

The effective seller of Capstec is EQT Partners, the largest shareholder of SK Shielders. EQT Partners, an investment firm affiliated with Sweden's Wallenberg family, acquired a 68 percent controlling stake in SK Shielders from SK Square and Macquarie Asset Management in 2023. SK Square retains a 32 percent stake in SK Shielders as the second-largest shareholder.