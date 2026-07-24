A short-term rental space blending a traditional hanok with advanced AI technology has made its debut in Seoul.

Airbnb said Friday it has transformed a hanok property called Welcome Mistakes House in Buam-dong, Jongno-gu, into a space where guests can experience Samsung Electronics AI products and SmartThings technology.

The project was designed to combine AI and IoT (Internet of Things) technology with a traditional hanok setting, offering guests a comfortable stay while giving hosts a more efficient way to manage the property.

Guests check in through a welcome mode that links the living room TV, blinds, lighting and speakers. The TV's Vision AI Companion also lets guests browse nearby attractions and recommended content.

In the kitchen, the Scan Cook mode lets guests prepare ready meals using a water purifier and induction cooktop. The entertainment room connects the TV, lighting and smart switches for a dedicated movie-watching setup. In the bedroom, a sleep mode coordinates the TV, lighting and air purifier from bedtime through wake-up. Clothes worn during travel can be cared for using the AirDresser clothing care system's customized cycles.

Hosts also benefit from easier property management. Through SmartThings integration, they can remotely prepare the space before guests arrive, monitor for fire, gas leaks or appliance malfunctions during a stay, and automatically turn off unnecessary lights after checkout to manage energy use.

The property can be viewed and booked on the Airbnb listing page.

Airbnb hosted a housewarming event for hosts at Welcome Mistakes House in Buam-dong on Wednesday, giving attendees a hands-on look at the AI technology. Host Lee Han-wook drew on his own experience running the property to walk attendees through how Samsung Electronics AI products and SmartThings integration have changed the guest experience and the way hosts operate.

"I am very happy to be able to offer a home-like stay tailored to each and every guest," Lee said. "I hope guests enjoy a comfortable and special time through the spatial experience that AI technology creates in a hanok Airbnb that carries the traditions of Korea."

Airbnb said the collaboration points to broader possibilities for expanding the short-term rental market through smart technology, and signaled its intent to keep pursuing new initiatives as a global platform.

"This project showed how AI technology added to a hanok space on Airbnb can evolve the travel experience," said Seo Ga-yeon, a manager at Airbnb. "We will continue to expand the Airbnb stay experience through various collaborations and work to provide better experiences for both guests and hosts."