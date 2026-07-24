The Presidential Security Service said Friday it has completed the formation of a security control command that will oversee all protective operations for the 2026 Korea-Central Asia Summit, scheduled to be held in Seoul in September.

The command will be responsible for the personal safety of heads of state and delegations from participating countries, as well as comprehensive security management covering all human, material and geographic factors at the summit venue, accommodations, airports and other event sites.

Organized under the leadership of the service's Security Planning and Coordination Office, the command comprises five headquarters operating in close coordination: the Security Operations Headquarters, Military Operations Headquarters, Police Operations Headquarters, Fire Department Operations Headquarters and Terrorism Intelligence Support Headquarters. Together they are tasked with carrying out seamless protective operations befitting a multilateral international event.

The command is placing particular emphasis on minimizing inconvenience to Seoul residents, given that the summit will be held in the city's historic downtown area within the Four Great Gates. Alongside ensuring the absolute safety of heads of state, the service said it will protect the public's daily routines as much as possible by minimizing traffic controls and operating them flexibly, providing advance guidance on detour routes around event venues and offering real-time traffic information.

Presidential Security Service Director Hwang In-kwon said the agency would "showcase world-class 'K-security' by combining the protective expertise accumulated through numerous multilateral summits with cutting-edge science and technology." He added that the service would "do its utmost to make this summit a successful national festival by harmonizing perfect security with minimized public disruption through restrained controls — realizing open, unobtrusive protection."