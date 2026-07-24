Nvidia will commit $300 million in cutting-edge AI computing infrastructure to KAIST over five years to jointly develop next-generation agentic AI tailored to the Korean language and domestic industries.

KAIST announced Friday that it has partnered with Nvidia to establish the NVIDIA-KAIST AI Joint Research Institute at its Kim Jaechul Graduate School of AI, launching full-scale joint research into core next-generation AI technologies.

KAIST President Bae Choong-sik said the collaboration marks "the starting point of a strategic partnership that combines world-class AI research capabilities with state-of-the-art AI infrastructure." He added that the university would lead efforts to build a globally recognized AI research hub representing South Korea, secure foundational AI technologies and cultivate world-class AI talent.

KAIST and Nvidia plan to jointly develop agentic AI models and AI agent systems specialized for the Korean language and domestic industries, and to build a long-term research cooperation framework aimed at securing foundational AI technologies, nurturing global talent and strengthening industrial competitiveness.

Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence that independently plans and executes the tasks needed to achieve a given goal. It can analyze information, select the appropriate tools and carry out step-by-step operations without continuous human intervention.

The NVIDIA-KAIST AI Joint Research Institute, to be established at the Kim Jaechul Graduate School of AI's Seoul campus, will operate as a global research hub developing agentic AI models and AI agent systems tailored to South Korea's industrial environment and language.

Over the initial five-year period, the institute will receive a total of $300 million — $50 million annually — in Nvidia's full-stack AI technology, Nvidia Nemotron open models and the latest AI computing infrastructure from domestic Nvidia cloud partners.

The program will support at least 10 KAIST researchers each year, offering each an Nvidia internship opportunity. Nvidia also plans to hire outstanding Korean AI researchers for full-time research positions. The initiative aims to give top Korean AI talent a foundation to pursue ambitious research, build long-term careers and strengthen global collaboration between academia and industry.

The institute will be led by Kim Hyun-woo, an Nvidia researcher set to join the Kim Jaechul Graduate School of AI in August as a professor. Kim will set the institute's research direction and oversee joint research between KAIST faculty and Nvidia's global research organization.

Nvidia said it expects the combination of KAIST's research talent with its AI models, computing infrastructure and global research network to enable effective development of AI technologies specialized for the Korean language and Korean industries.

Bill Dally, Nvidia's chief scientist and senior vice president of research, said South Korea "has world-class AI researchers and one of the most advanced technology ecosystems in the world." He added that the NVIDIA-KAIST joint institute "will be the foundation for accelerating the development of AI models and agent systems for Korea's industries, language and future, and for pioneering next-generation AI research."

Kim, the incoming professor at the Kim Jaechul Graduate School of AI, said he would pursue ambitious research with Nvidia and build sustained ties with global research organizations "so that Korea can attract world-class AI scientists and help them put down long-term roots."

He added that the specific research launch timeline and operational plans would be announced once final consultations between the two institutions are complete.