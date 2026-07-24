Yoon Hak-su, chairman of the Korea Specialty Contractors Association, has joined the Community Chest of Korea's Honor Society — a club for major individual donors — after donating condolence money received at his mother's funeral.

The Community Chest of Korea announced Friday that Yoon donated 100 million won ($68,100) in condolence gifts collected during his mother's funeral, becoming the 3,928th member of its Honor Society nationwide and the 487th in Seoul. The Honor Society brings together individuals who have donated or pledged to donate at least 100 million won within five years.

An induction ceremony was held Wednesday at the Honor Hall of the Community Chest of Korea building in Jung-gu, Seoul. Attendees included Yoon, Kim Yong-sang, head of the association's planning and management division, Kim Jae-rok, chairman of the Seoul Community Chest of Korea, and Shin Hye-young, secretary general.

Yoon serves as both chairman of the Korea Specialty Contractors Association and chief executive of Jangpyeong Construction, and has long worked to strengthen the competitiveness of the specialty construction sector and advance the broader construction industry.

Yoon said he decided to donate the condolence money as a way to honor his mother's memory by returning it to society. The funds will go through the Seoul Community Chest of Korea to support programs for vulnerable groups.

"I believe sharing is a beautiful thing," Yoon said. "Through this donation, I learned that the joy of giving is greater than the joy of receiving." He added, "I hope the love I hold for my mother reaches neighbors in need as warm hope."

Kim Jae-rok, chairman of the Seoul Community Chest of Korea, expressed gratitude to Yoon for channeling his grief and love for his mother into an act of giving. "We will use the donation transparently and meaningfully so that his heartfelt wishes are fully delivered to those who need help," Kim said.