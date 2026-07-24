North Gyeongsang Province convened its Arctic Shipping Route Promotion Council on Thursday at the province's eastern regional office in Pohang to advance a specialized port development strategy for Yeongil Bay ahead of the emerging Arctic shipping era.

The session brought together 20 experts from government, academia, research institutions and industry, including council chair Kim In-hyeon, East Sea Regional Headquarters director Choi Young-suk of North Gyeongsang Province, and Pohang city maritime and fisheries bureau chief Seong Yong-u.

The meeting opened with a presentation by Kim In-hyeon, an emeritus professor at Korea University School of Law, on the significance of enacting a special Arctic shipping routes law and how North Gyeongsang Province should respond. A report on the province's key Arctic route projects followed.

Experts in shipping, port logistics, energy and law then discussed ways to position Yeongil Bay port as a specialized Arctic route hub and strategies to develop the port and related industries in line with government policy.

North Gyeongsang Province presented progress updates on two major projects: a study on developing Pohang's Yeongil Bay port as a specialized Arctic route facility, and a study on developing AI-based polar maritime technology and building an industrial ecosystem for Arctic route readiness.

Participants recommended that the province clearly define the functions and role of Yeongil Bay port in line with the central government's strategy to establish regional hub ports and its push to develop a southern maritime metropolitan zone. They also called for a phased implementation plan tied to national policy.

The council was launched in September last year to position the province ahead of the opening of Arctic shipping routes.

It includes about 20 industry, academic and research experts from North Gyeongsang Province, Pohang city, the Pohang Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries, the Korea Ocean Business Corporation, Korea University, Postech, Korea Maritime and Ocean University, and logistics companies operating at Yeongil Bay port.

"As the Arctic shipping route emerges as a new growth axis for maritime logistics in Northeast Asia, proactive engagement closely tied to government policy is more important than ever," Choi said. "We will do our utmost — through sustained collaboration with experts and by fully leveraging the strengths and capabilities North Gyeongsang Province possesses — to help Yeongil Bay port become a key hub on the Arctic shipping route."