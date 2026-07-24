Jung Han-seok, chairman of the North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly's Education Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education Global Citizenship Youth International Forum at Commodore Hotel in Gyeongju on Wednesday, encouraging young participants from home and abroad and stressing the importance of global citizenship education.

The forum brought together students, teachers and education officials from 36 schools across six countries: South Korea, the United States, China, Japan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Participants shared their different cultural backgrounds and experiences as they explored shared challenges facing humanity and the role young people can play in addressing them.

"This forum goes beyond simple presentations and exchanges — it is a place of learning where young people can reflect together on the responsibilities and roles they must carry as global citizens," Jung said. "I hope the opinions shared through mutual respect for our differences, and the small pledges of action made here, will become a force for building a peaceful and sustainable future."