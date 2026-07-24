Ulleung-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held an awards ceremony and meeting Thursday at the county chief's office to recognize civil servants who helped improve public services through swift complaint processing.

The county's "civil complaint mileage" program awards points to civil servants who resolve complaints faster than the legally required processing period, with accumulated scores used to determine commendations. The system is designed to encourage staff to handle public inquiries promptly.

This round of awards covered three newly reorganized categories — simple complaints (Saeeol system), complex and grievance complaints (Saeeol system), and the National Sinmungo platform. Nine outstanding employees were selected based on evaluation results in those categories, each receiving a certificate and a cash prize.

The county also introduced a new one-day special leave benefit for award recipients, aimed at boosting morale and giving top performers a chance to recharge.

"We will continue to actively listen to voices from the field and create a work environment where employees can take pride in what they do, so that residents can feel satisfied with our public administration," county chief Nam Han-kwon said.