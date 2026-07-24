Geumcheon-gu, led by District Mayor Choi Gi-chan, is overhauling the design of its volume-rate waste bags to help all residents easily understand and practice proper waste sorting.

The new design uses pictograms to clearly illustrate the prohibition on mixed disposal of household waste and to identify items that cannot be placed in the bags. Previous bags relied heavily on text, which limited how effectively sorting instructions could be communicated; the switch to pictograms allows anyone to grasp the rules at a glance.

The district said it expects the redesigned bags to help prevent mixed disposal and encourage residents to sort waste correctly.

The new design is being applied to 14 types of volume-rate bags — for general household waste, food waste and reusable items — produced from July onward. The district said it is supplying the bags in phases through designated sales outlets.

Bags already on sale or held by residents do not need to be exchanged and can continue to be used as normal.

The district said it is making waste-sorting information more accessible through initiatives such as the Geumcheon Waste-Sorting Competency Test, and plans to continue rolling out related policies to help residents better understand and participate in proper household waste separation.

"With the ban on direct landfill disposal of household waste in the Greater Seoul area now in effect, sorting recyclable resources has never been more important," District Mayor Choi said. "We will actively support residents in practicing correct waste sorting and spreading that culture throughout the community."