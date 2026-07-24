Yudeung Yeonji, the seventh of Cheongdo-gun's nine scenic tourist destinations, is drawing visitors this midsummer as deep pink lotus flowers come into full bloom, cementing its reputation as a premier summer retreat. Also known as "Sillaji," the pond is steeped in history: scholar Yi Yuk, who retreated to the area to escape the Muosahwa political purge of the Joseon era, is said to have personally planted lotus flowers there during his time in seclusion. A 981-meter waterside walking path winds around the pond, where lotus scenery, photo spots and nighttime lighting combine to offer distinct charms both day and night. "I hope visitors will come to Yudeung Yeonji and the other eight scenic spots of Cheongdo to create special summer memories where nature, history and culture come together," Cheongdo-gun Mayor Park Gwon-hyeon said.