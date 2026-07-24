Cheongsong-gun in North Gyeongsang Province announced Friday that it has been selected for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 2026 regional demand-customized support project.

The county will invest a total of 3.5 billion won ($2.36 million) in the project — titled "Sinchon Yaksu Village, Where Everyday Life Flows and People Stay" — with 2.45 billion won from the national government and 1.05 billion won from local funds.

The project aims to build stay-oriented tourism infrastructure by linking local assets in the Sinchon-ri area of Jinbo-myeon, including mineral spring water, flower stones and the Yasong Art Museum, while also improving pedestrian environments and community spaces for residents.

The Sinchon Yaksuang area has earned a nationwide reputation for its mineral spring water and baeksuk — a slow-cooked chicken dish — but most visitors pass through briefly rather than linger, leaving a persistent gap in content and experiential spaces that could encourage longer stays.

National Route 34, which runs through the village, also poses safety concerns due to poorly defined boundaries between the roadway and pedestrian paths, and a lack of rest areas for residents has long prompted calls for improvements to the living environment.

In response, Cheongsong-gun plans to create spaces where tourism and everyday community life coexist through two initiatives: a stay-focused mineral spring plaza and a themed streetscape centered on local flora.

The mineral spring plaza will include a facility called Sinchon Sodam-won, where visitors can learn about the village's history and local resources and where regional specialty products and souvenirs will be displayed and sold.

"Through this project, we will do our utmost to develop Sinchon's outstanding local resources into more competitive tourism content, extend visitor stays, invigorate the local commercial district, and deliver real improvements to residents' living environment," county chief Yun Gyeong-hui said.