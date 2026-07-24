North Gyeongsang Province recognized six departments for outstanding performance in key areas of provincial administration during the second quarter of 2026, holding an awards ceremony Thursday at the office of the administrative vice governor.

The six departments honored were the Climate and Environment Policy Division, the Digital Metaverse Division, the People's Economy Division, the Forest Policy Division, the Nuclear Energy Industry Division and the Regional Development Division.

The Climate and Environment Policy Division secured 181.1 billion won ($122 million) in national funding after being selected for the "Carbon-Negative DAC Technology Advancement Project" and the "Steel Industry CCU Mega-Project" competition, contributing significantly to building an eco-friendly industrial base in North Gyeongsang Province.

The Digital Metaverse Division was newly designated as a global innovation regulatory-free zone, securing 23 billion won in national funds. It went on to win additional competitions — including the "AX Demonstration Industrial Complex Construction Project" — bringing total national funding secured to 131.5 billion won and laying the groundwork for stronger digital competitiveness.

The People's Economy Division swiftly distributed 411.5 billion won in high fuel-price victim support funds to about 1.92 million residents and secured a further 19.4 billion won in national funding through competitions including the "Digital Commerce Specialized Institution Construction Project," contributing to the revitalization of the local economy.

The Forest Policy Division demonstrated proactive disaster-response capabilities by preventing casualties, property damage and large-scale wildfires of 100 hectares or more during the spring fire season, and earned a commendation from the Korea Forest Service at the 2026 joint local government evaluation.

The Nuclear Energy Industry Division secured the siting of a large nuclear power plant in Yeongdeok, laying the groundwork for a project worth around 12 trillion won. The region expects an economic ripple effect of more than 2 trillion won, greatly expanding North Gyeongsang Province's energy industry base.

The Regional Development Division secured a total of 72.2 billion won in national funding through competitions including the "Urban Regeneration Recognition Project," and took the lead in boosting regional vitality by supporting the early opening of Lets Run Park Yeongcheon and attracting innovative companies to a shared office space in the North Gyeongsang Innovation City.

Hwang Myeong-seok, the province's administrative vice governor, said the award-winning departments' creative policies and proactive administration would serve as a solid driving force for provincial innovation. "We will continue to push forward key policies — including nurturing future strategic industries and restoring the livelihoods economy — without disruption, to deliver results that residents can feel," he said.