Chilgok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province announced Friday that it has renewed its "Child-Friendly City" certification from the Korean Committee for UNICEF, earning recognition for its policy achievements in upholding children's rights and supporting their development.

The recertification follows a comprehensive assessment of the county's child-friendly policies since its initial certification, covering their effectiveness, the strength of public-private cooperation and administrative outcomes built on child participation.

Chilgok-gun has laid the groundwork for children to participate as active stakeholders in local governance through a children's participation committee, a children's rights ombudsperson program and children's rights education initiatives.

The county has also carried out rights-promotion projects and surveys covering everyday areas such as play, safety, welfare and education, while operating a steering committee and working-level task force to ensure children's views are reflected across its administration.

Going forward, Chilgok-gun plans to build on a four-year action plan to expand children's right to participation and develop tangible policies in areas including play, culture, safety and welfare, aiming to create an environment where every child is respected without discrimination.

"This recertification is an achievement made together by children, residents, schools and the community," county chief Kim Jae-uk said. "We will do our utmost to build a child-friendly city where every child can grow up safely and healthily and express their views freely."