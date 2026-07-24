The AI Convergence Specialist Training Project at Gyeongil University held a series of result-sharing events for its senior AI fairy-tale production program — kicking off in Gyeongsan at North Gyeongsang Province Technopark on July 2, followed by sessions at the Pohang Lifelong Learning Center on July 16 and at Korea Polytechnics' Gumi campus on Wednesday.

The showcases were organized to share the outcomes of the senior AI fairy-tale production courses held across Gyeongsan, Pohang and Gumi, and to help participants refine the fairy-tale content they created using generative AI tools.

Each event brought together course participants, instructors, technical consulting advisers and project officials, who reviewed the curriculum and discussed ways to develop participants' work further.

Each session followed the same format: presentations on course satisfaction and personal reflections, certificate presentations, project showcases and expert feedback.

Participants shared their experiences working with generative AI across the full production process — from crafting story structures and generating images to producing video content.

Experts offered tailored technical advice and suggested improvements for each project, covering story construction, AI application methods and video presentation.

Woo Dong-gyeong, head of the AI Convergence Specialist Training Project, said the unit would continue running a range of AI education programs that reflect participants' feedback and would actively support efforts to turn outstanding works into exhibitions and content productions.