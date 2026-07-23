Yeongyang-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held an appointment ceremony Thursday at the county chief's office, naming four civilian experts as policy advisers for the ninth elected administration in the fields of forestry, cultural tourism, AI and future industries, and disaster prevention.

The policy adviser system was introduced for the first time under the ninth elected administration to help the county respond more effectively to local challenges such as population decline and the identification of future industries.

The advisers will draw on their expertise and experience to provide counsel on major county policies and ongoing projects.

Alongside this, they are expected to support the development of new policies and strategic projects, help secure national and provincial funding, respond to competitive grant programs, coordinate with central government agencies and the National Assembly, and connect relevant experts and organizations across their respective fields.

The county also plans to incorporate the advisers' recommendations into new initiatives, ninth-administration campaign pledges and funding proposals to central ministries, while deploying them in ministry consultations and grant applications.

The newly appointed advisers serve in an honorary, non-standing capacity and will provide counsel and policy recommendations on county administration for the next two years.

"The challenges facing our region are growing more complex, and there are many issues that administrative efforts alone cannot resolve," county chief Oh Do-chang said. "I hope the policy advisers will identify blind spots in our administration and provide practical help in working through the issues at hand."