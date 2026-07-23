Samsung Electronics topped six categories in J.D. Power's annual home appliance customer satisfaction study for the US market, earning the title of "Most Awarded Brand." The results reaffirmed the company's leadership in North America's premium appliance segment, with strong showings across its full refrigerator lineup, dryers and dishwashers.

Samsung announced Thursday that it ranked first in six categories in J.D. Power's 2026 Home Appliance Customer Satisfaction Study: French door refrigerators, top-freezer/bottom-refrigerator (TMF) refrigerators, side-by-side (SBS) refrigerators, clothes dryers, over-the-range (OTR) microwaves and dishwashers.

The TMF refrigerator earned the top score in every evaluation criterion — durability, performance, design and ease of use — marking its fifth consecutive year at No. 1. The French door and side-by-side models also ranked first in their respective categories, drawing high marks for design, ease of use, reliability and durability.

Samsung said the results reflect product designs tailored to American consumers' living environments and usage habits. Features praised by respondents included "Zero Clearance" technology, which achieves a built-in look with as little as 4 millimeters of clearance on each side, and an ice maker that produces multiple ice formats — both credited with improving space efficiency and convenience.

The clothes dryer also achieved the highest score in all seven evaluation criteria. AI-driven features were cited as key drivers of consumer satisfaction. They include "AI OptiDry+," which analyzes fabric conditions and automatically adjusts drying cycles; "Multi Steam," which uses steam to reduce wrinkles; and "Steam Sanitize+," which removes fine pollen particles.

The dishwasher ranked first for performance and value for money, while the over-the-range microwave topped its category in performance and durability.

Industry observers say Samsung's sweep of multiple product categories in the J.D. Power study will further strengthen its standing as a premium appliance brand.

Michael McDermott, a home appliance executive at Samsung Electronics America, said topping six categories "is a testament to the unrivaled quality and convenience of Samsung home appliances in the demanding US market." He added that the company would "continue driving technological innovation to elevate consumers' everyday lives and maintain our leadership in the North American premium market."

J.D. Power compiles its annual brand satisfaction rankings by surveying more than 15,000 US consumers who purchased an appliance within the previous year, evaluating seven criteria including durability, performance, ease of use, design and reliability.