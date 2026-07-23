South Korea's display industry, which has long led the OLED market, is moving to secure an early position in inorganic light-emitting displays — widely regarded as the next major growth driver. The government and industry have agreed to expand policy support and pool resources to build a domestic ecosystem for the technology.

The Korea Display Industry Association held the "2026 Inorganic Light-Emitting Display Subcommittee Regular Meeting" at COEX in Seoul on Wednesday. Twenty-one companies participated, including subcommittee chair Seoul Viosys and firms spanning materials, components, equipment, panels and set manufacturers, to discuss policy measures for strengthening industrial competitiveness and expanding the market.

Inorganic light-emitting displays are a next-generation technology using inorganic light-emitting devices such as micro-LED, quantum dot and nano-LED. They offer superior lifespan, brightness and durability compared with OLED, but high production costs and a lack of manufacturing technology have kept the market from fully taking off.

Global competition, however, is heating up rapidly. Taiwan's AUO launched the world's first micro-LED smartwatch last year in partnership with Garmin, and Chinese panel makers have begun building production systems, intensifying the race to capture the market.

The government last year launched a 484 billion won ($328 million) project to build an inorganic light-emitting display ecosystem, supporting the development of core technologies and the cultivation of a materials, components and equipment supply chain. Wednesday's meeting focused on industry policy needs across four areas: infrastructure and standards, technology development, tax and policy support, and workforce development.

Participating companies particularly called for expanded policy support to stimulate private research, development and investment. The association plans to compile the feedback and present it to the government as policy recommendations at the "Inorganic Light-Emitting Industry Promotion Alliance" meeting scheduled for October.

Lee Seung-woo, vice chairman of the Korea Display Industry Association, said inorganic light-emitting displays are "a future growth engine that must be secured to leap forward as an irreplaceable display powerhouse," adding that the association would serve as a driving force to ensure that "the government and companies, working as one team, can turn bold challenges into results."

Meanwhile, the association is showcasing a promotional video on glass substrates — a key next-generation material — at K-Display 2026, running Wednesday through Friday at COEX. The video was produced in collaboration with display-focused YouTube channel ColorScale and with sponsorship from domestic materials, components and equipment companies including Philoptics and Advanced Process Systems.

An association official said that "if inorganic light-emitting technology opens the next generation of displays, glass substrates are the material that extends the stage of display technology all the way to semiconductors," expressing hope that the collaboration would draw broader public interest and attract future talent to the display industry.