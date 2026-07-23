Suseong University held a two-day working workshop for its innovation support project team at The K Hotel in Gyeongju on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The workshop was organized to help staff better understand the Korea Research Foundation's basic plan for the second year of the third cycle of its junior college innovation support project, and to sharpen participants' mindset and practical skills for advancing innovation.

President Kim Seon-sun attended along with heads of major administrative departments and all project staff.

Sessions covered the Korea Research Foundation's operational direction and key guidance for the second project year, major provisions under USFKI 5200.08 related to the innovation support project, the 2026 academic year performance evaluation report and area-specific tasks, and the full range of practical matters including project execution, assessment and feedback.

Yun Yong-seung, chief executive of Yunjadong Co., was invited to deliver a special lecture on generative AI tips that staff could apply immediately on the job. Training on an AI-based project management system also included demonstrations of the project budget management and progress tracking systems, strengthening the university's administrative infrastructure capabilities.

"We will continue to actively introduce cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI into our administration to drive efficient project management and accelerate university innovation," President Kim said.