Students from the dental technology department at Daegu Health College took multiple awards at the KDTEX 2026 International Dental Technology Academic Conference and Equipment Exhibition, held Friday at KINTEX Hall 2 in Ilsan, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

The Korean Dental Technologists Association hosted the event, which the Ministry of Health and Welfare sponsored, drawing students and dental technology professionals from 21 universities nationwide.

In the student skills competition, third-year student An Bo-min won the grand prize in the tooth morphology wax-up category, third-year student Jeong Tae-hui took the silver award in the partial denture metal framework wax-up category, and third-year student Kim Min-seo earned the bronze award in the artificial tooth arrangement and gingival formation category.

Heo Won-seong, a second-year student in the master's program in health technology, won an excellence award in the member prosthetic works competition for a maxillofacial prosthetics piece. Graduate students Lee Jeong-hun and Heo also received an outstanding paper presentation award for their research on dental zirconia.

Park Gwang-sik, head of the dental technology department, said the students' consistent award-winning record reflects the combined strength of the program's systematic hands-on training and research-focused curriculum. "We will continue to do our best to nurture practice-ready professionals who can lead the era of digital dental technology," he said.