Cheongdo-gun in North Gyeongsang Province held an emergency meeting of the county's village chiefs association on Tuesday, with all 19 executive members in attendance at the county office's first conference room.

The meeting was organized to share pressing issues from each township, discuss regional development plans and review the progress of major projects this year.

County chief Park Kwon-hyun used the session — his first official meeting with the village chiefs association's executive board since taking office — to engage participants in open discussion rather than limiting himself to formal remarks.

Park greeted township council chairs and secretaries in turn, listening to village-level concerns and taking in suggestions and policy recommendations from every participant.

The meeting was chaired by association president Lee Suk-gi, and participants exchanged a range of views on improving county administration and residents' welfare.

"With the belief that the answers lie in the field and the direction lies in the voices of residents, I will listen carefully to what people have to say, actively reflect that in county governance, and build a great Cheongdo that everyone can take pride in," Park said.