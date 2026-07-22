The Seoul Metropolitan Council has completed its first-half committee leadership structure for the 12th council term.

The council, chaired by Speaker Im Man-gyun, held a plenary session of the 338th extraordinary session Tuesday, electing 11 standing committee chairs, including the chair of the steering committee.

The Democratic Party of Korea secured eight committee chairmanships, including the steering committee, while the People Power Party took three — the environment and water resources, culture and sports tourism, and urban planning and balanced development committees.

The Democratic Party's committee chairs are: Lee Byeong-do (steering), Lee Min-ok (administration and autonomy, Seongdong 3), Lee Jun-hyeong (planning and economy, Gangdong 3), Kim Gyeong-u (health and welfare, Dongjak 2), Park Chil-seong (urban safety and construction, Guro 4), Park Seung-jin (housing and space, Jungnang 3), Han Sin (transportation, Seongbuk 1) and Kim Ho-jin (education, Seodaemun 2).

The council also elected Im Man-gyun (Democratic Party, Gwanak 3) as speaker, with Seong Heum-je (Democratic Party, Eunpyeong 1) and Lee Seong-bae (People Power Party, Songpa 4) as deputy speakers.

Lee Sang-hun (Gangbuk 2) of the Democratic Party and Kim Gil-yeong (Gangnam 6) of the People Power Party were elected as their respective floor leaders.