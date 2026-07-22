The Administration City Construction Agency announced Wednesday that it is launching full-scale architectural design work on the presidential Sejong office.

The agency selected the Haeahn Architecture consortium — comprising Haeahn, Tomoon and Unsangdong Architects — as the winner of a design competition held from January through April this year.

The winning entry, titled "A National Symbolic Space Realized Through Chae and Madang — Landscape of Wisdom," is distinguished by its spatial composition that follows the natural terrain and its use of the traditional Korean "chae and madang" (separate building and courtyard) arrangement to evoke a distinctly Korean landscape.

The design also earned high marks for placing the president and senior staff in close proximity and applying a multi-level circulation system that takes advantage of the site's natural elevation changes.

However, the jury identified the balance between the symbolic character of individual structures and traditional architectural elements as an area requiring further refinement. The agency plans to address this through a special advisory council of experts in culture, architecture and history, while continuously gathering public input to ensure the finished building reflects the dignity and stature befitting the nation.

The agency aims to complete the design by 2027, break ground the same year and achieve a move-in date of August 2029.

"We will do our utmost to ensure the presidential Sejong office becomes a landmark building that befits the nation's standing and instills pride in the Korean people," agency chief Kang Ju-yeop said.